ASI Caught Taking Bribe In Cuttack

Cuttack: Odisha Vigilance sleuths today arrested an ASI of police of Niali police station in Cuttack district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 2000.

The accused has been identified as Bijay Kumar Bhanja, ASI, Niali PS.

Based on intelligence, the vigilance officials caught red handed the accused while he was accepting the bribe of Rs. 2000 from a complainant threatening to entangle his cousin in a case otherwise.

Yesterday, the ASI had called the complainant and asked him to pay the demanded bribe amount. Finding no other way, the complainant reported the matter to Vigilance Authority.

Accordingly, Vigilance Officials nabbed Bhanja today while accepting the demanded bribe from the complainant. The entire bribe money has been recovered from Bhanja and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Bhanja, ASI from DA angle.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case no. 4/2024 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the accused. Further reports are awaited..