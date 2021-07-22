Ashwini Vaishnaw To Speak Over Pegasus Row In Rajya Sabha Today

New Delhi: Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to speak about the Pegasus hacking controversy in Rajya Sabha today.

Vaishnaw and another Union minister were among prominent people potentially targeted by Israeli phone hacking software, Pegasus, an international investigative consortium reported on Monday. The report sparked a political storm on the first day of the monsoon session.

An international media consortium has claimed that over 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders besides scores of business persons and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking using the spyware.

On Monday, Vaishnaw rejected the reports suggesting India used the spyware Pegasus to hack phones of journalists, activists, Opposition leaders, and ministers.

He called them nothing but an “attempt to malign Indian democracy and its well-established institutions”.