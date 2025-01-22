Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland.

In his address, Vaishnaw said, “PM Modi ji has always guided us to benchmark our efforts to the global bests. Today’s visit is also in this direction. There is

a lot of interest around the world for our made-in-India products .”

Switzerland – In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to establish India as a global manufacturing hub, India’s Railways, Electronics &

IT and Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in a series of strategic engagements today in Switzerland before heading for

World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos.

The discussions underscored India’s commitment to fostering international collaboration and embracing innovative technologies in the railway sector.

The day in Zurich commenced with a presentation by the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), where the latest advancements in infrastructure diagnostics

were showcased. Minister Vaishnaw engaged with Swiss experts to understand the cutting-edge technologies that can bolster operational efficiency and safety within the Indian Railways system.

This was followed by a meeting with leading railway sector SMEs, including Rhomberg Sersa Ag, Selectron, Ucentrics, Autech, and nu Glass. These

interactions focused on exploring potential partnerships and technology transfers, particularly in areas such as smart railway solutions and sustainable

manufacturing practices.

A significant highlight of the day was a meeting with Stadler Rail Management and a visit to their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in St. Margrethen. Stadler Rail’s expertise in producing double-decker multiple-unit trains resonated with India’s ambitions to modernize and expand its passenger rail fleet.