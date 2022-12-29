Ashwini Vaishnaw Lays Stone For Bhubaneswar Station Revamp

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bhubaneswar Station

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Bhubaneswar MP (BJP) Aparajita Sarangi, MP Pratap Sarangi were among others present on the occasion.

The project is expected to be completed in the next two years. The railways would invest Rs 308 crore for the creation of modern infrastructural facilities and amenities for railway passengers.

The Railway minister said that Centre has allocated Rs 10,000 cr for the development of reilway infrastructure in Odisha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi always stresses on the all-round development of the State, he added.

He appealed to everyone to go beyound politics and work collectively for the development of the State.

The Minister further informed that Centre has sanctioned Rs 5.600 cr for telecome sector in Odisha. He asserted that Odisha will have access to 5G services before republic day celebration.

Vaishnaw also announced a new train between Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar.

Two new trains (Puri-Jaleswar passenger train, Sambalpur-Kolkata via Talcher, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak) were flagged off.