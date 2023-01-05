Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches 5G Network Services In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Taking Odisha’s digital transformation and connectivity to new heights, Union Communications, Electronics & IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the 5G telecom network services in Odisha on Thursday.

Vaishnaw launched the 5G services in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and a few other cities of the state which will be available from today. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also graced the launching event organised in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, Telecom companies Jio and Airtel have made necessary arrangements to provide a 5G network in the areas. More than 500 base transceiver stations have been installed by Jio and Airtel for this purpose.

The 5G service will provide blazing-fast internet and a superior network to the users.