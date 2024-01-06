Ashwini Vaishnaw Inaugurates Dasapalla Railway Station

Dasapalla: Adding Dasapalla to the Railway map of Odisha, Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw today inaugurated Nuagaon-Dasapalla Railway line and Dasapalla Railway Station in Nayagarh district.

He also flagged off four train services at the Dasapalla Railway Station connecting upto Khurda Road.

Addressing a huge gathering, Vaishnaw said, “Khurda-Balangir Railway line is a historical project. The execution of the project was expedited under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a result, Khurda-Dasapalla Railway line is ready now for operation.”

He lauded the state government for its support in the efforts by Centre for the dream project of around 4.50 crore Odias.

During the address, he promised to sanction the railway reservation counter at the newly inaugurated Dasapalla Railway Station.

Lok Sabha member Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Dasapalla MLA Ramesh Behera, East Coast Railway General Manager Manoj Sharma among dignitaries were present at the event.