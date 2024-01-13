Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off ‘First’ Passenger Train Between Nilgiri And Balasore

Balasore: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Saturday inaugurated the 18 km stretch of Gopinathpur Nilgiri-Balasore passenger railway line and flagged off a newly introduced MEMU train.

With the inauguration of a new passenger line between Gopinathpur Nilgiri and Balasore, the people of this area will be able to avail of passenger train services for the very first time. Three pairs of MEMU trains will run over this route daily.

Speaking on the occasion, Vaishnaw said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to development of Odisha. “The PM immediately gave the go-ahead when I informed him about Nilagiri, the first princely state to merge with Odisha after the country’s independence, and the need the connect it by rail. Today, the dream has been fulfilled and Nilagiri has found a place in India’s rail map,” he said, while extorting people to say, ‘Jai Jagannath’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, aloud.