Ashwini Vaishnaw Collects Feedback from Pilgrims While Inspecting Rath Yatra Preparations

Puri: During his visit to Puri, the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the arrangements made for the convenience and benefit of pilgrims and devotees during the Rath Yatra.

Vaishnaw also took the opportunity to interact with different groups of devotees resting in the Pilgrim Shed organized by the Railways, seeking their valuable feedback to enhance the travel experience and amenities provided by the Railways.

In his statement to the media, Vaishnaw expressed the Indian Railways’ commitment to the comprehensive development of the nation. As the lifeline of the country, the Indian Railways not only focuses on infrastructure development but also strives to improve the overall travel experience of its passengers.

Highlighting the initiatives undertaken, the Railway Minister mentioned that this year, a total of 640 regular trains and 208 Special Trains are being operated during the Rath Yatra period. These special trains connect Puri with various destinations, including Nanded in Maharashtra, Kacheguda & Secunderabad in Telangana, Visakhapatnam & Palasa in Andhra Pradesh, and Jagadalpur in Chhattisgarh, in addition to different parts of Odisha, in order to accommodate the increased passenger traffic.

Vaishnaw also highlighted the measures implemented for crowd management, such as the Train Information System/Enquiry Counters, Video Walls Display, ECoR Yatra App & UTS on Mobile App, Additional Ticket Booking Counters and Mobile Ticket Counters, Pilgrim Waiting Area/Shed, Security Arrangements, Catering & Hospitality, Medical Facilities & Ambulance, as well as the provision of power supply, water supply, cleanliness, security, drinking water, and sufficient toilets for the convenience of passengers, especially pilgrims.