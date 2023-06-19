Ashwini Vaishnaw Arrives In Bhubaneswar On A 3-Day Odisha Visit

Bhubaneswar: Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has arrived at Bhubaneswar on a three day visit to Odisha from today.

Vaishnaw will also visit Rath Yatra in the forenoon on 20.06.2023.

Union Minister will inaugurate a exhibition on “9 years of Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan & Mission Life” at Grand Road, Puri. Central Bureau of Communication(CBC), Bhubaneswar, a subordinate office of the Ministry of Information Broadcasting, Govt. of India is going to organize this event .

Later he will proceed to Bahanaga Bazar to interact with the local people.

Vaishnaw will also visit the Balasore District Hospital and will meet with the officials of Hospital and District administration. Apart from this, he will inspect and review the development of Balasore Railway Station.