Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces Tamil Sangamam Express

New Delhi: Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a new train service Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.He said the service will commence soon.

He interacted with the delegates from Tamil Nadu who were invited to witness the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. He also inspected the redevelopment plan of Varanasi Junction Railway Station.

Vaishnaw interacted with the delegates of the eighth batch. The delegates shared their experiences in the tour and how they were well taken care of.

He lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Railways & IRCTC team who helped in making this event successful. He said that such people-to-people exchange will bring the traditions, knowledge and culture closer together, while building an understanding of shared heritage and strengthen ties between the people of these two regions.

The Union Minister of Railways also reviewed the redevelopment plans of Varanasi Junction Railway Station. He suggested planning the redevelopment of the station keeping future traffic increases in mind.