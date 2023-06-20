Ashwini Vaishnaw announces Rs 2 crore for development of Bahanaga

Bahanaga: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday visited the Bahanaga Bazaar station in Balasore district where one of country’s deadliest train accident in more than two decades took place.

Duringt the visit, Vaishnaw announced that Rs 1 crore had been allotted for the development works of the Bahanaga Hospital and another Rs 1 crore had been allotted to develop the village and nearby villages.

Half of the total amount was allotted by Sansad fund and the other half by Indian Railways, informed Vaishnaw.

“In Bahanaga Bazaar, it was remarkable the way the people of Bahanaga came forward and helped during the [Balasore train accident] incident, the way they worked with Railways and administration. I have come to thank the people of Bahanaga village. I have come here to the Bahanaga Bazar and interacted with the locals about what all development works can be done here,” Vaishnaw told news agency ANI.

Further, speaking about the damage on the station and restoration work, Vaishnaw said, “Almost work is finished, only signalling work is remaining. It should be done within the next four days… I reviewed all the restoration work going on in the Bahanaga Bazar and interacted with the locals here. Whatever requests local have made that will be done soon.”