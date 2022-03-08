Ashwin Should Target 500 Test Wickets: Kapil Dev

New Delhi: Former India captain Kapil Dev hoped offspinner R Ashwin targets 500 wickets in Test cricket, calling him a “fabulous cricketer”.

Ashwin went past Kapil Dev’s tally of 434 wickets to become India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Ashwin achieved the feat in the recently concluded first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali.

“Ashwin is a fabulous cricketer, an excellent and intelligent spinner. He should now target 500 Test scalps, which I am sure he will try and achieve. In fact, many more than that,” Kapil was quoted as saying by mid-day.

“It’s a great achievement, especially from a guy who did not get enough opportunities in the recent past. Had he got those opportunities, he would have crossed 434 much earlier. I am happy for him; why should I hold it from him? My time has passed.”

After going past the 1983 World Cup-winning captain’s record, Ashwin had taken to Instagram to share his emotions.

“28 years ago, I was cheering the great @therealkapildev on to get his world record tally of wickets. I never had the slightest of ideas that I would become an off-spinner, play for my country and even manage to go past the great man’s tally of wickets. I am delighted and very grateful to what this game has given me so far,” Ashwin said.