Ashutosh Rana Tests Positive For COVID-19, Days After Getting First Jab Of Vaccine

Mumbai: Bollywood Actor Ashutosh Rana has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his Facebook page to inform fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19 days after receiving the first jab of the vaccine.

The Raaz actor wrote: “If you get the information about the disorder that is developing in your body on this very auspicious day, then nothing fortunate than this can happen. It is a special blessing of Goddess Durga that I came to know today on a sitting day (beithaki) that I am suffering from corona, I have immediately moved in the direction of getting rid of this disorder, I have unwavering faith in the grace of His Holiness Gurudev Daddaji that I will soon I will be healthy. I have also got my entire family tested, and their reports will come tomorrow. But after 7 April all the friends, well-wishers, and fans who have come in contact with me, you are requested to get yourselves tested.”

Earlier celebs like Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, etc. had also tested positive for COVID 19. As per the recent update, Akshay and Alia have tested negative for Coronavirus.