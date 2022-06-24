Ashutosh Biswas appointed Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Prof. Ashutosh Biswas has been appointed as the Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, officials said on Friday.

Currently, Dr. Biswas is posted as the professor and head of unit, department of medicine, AIIMS New Delhi.

Dr Biswas has completed his MBBS from SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. He did his MD in General Medicine from MKCG Medical College, Berhampur and SR from AIIMS, New Delhi.