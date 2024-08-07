Ashok Bal joins as Patron cum CEO of Kalinga Literary Festival

Bhubaneswar: Former Civil Servant, Corporate Leader, and Writer Ashok Bal joined as Patron cum CEO of India’s one of the prestigious literature festivals Kalinga Literary Festival.

This was announced by the Founder of the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) Mr. Rashmi Ranjan Parida.

Re-emphasizing his vision Ashok Bal stated, “We need to take KLF to greater heights; expanding its footprints; broadening its content and making it more contemporary and relevant to reach out to diverse audience groups.”

Ashok Bal was appointed to several high-powered National Level Committees. Headed a National Committee on Taxation issues of major ports constituted by the Ministry of Shipping. Headed the Committee on Amendment to the Dock Workers’ (Safety, Health, and Welfare) Act and Regulations framed thereunder set up by the Ministry of Labour, GOI.

He was a member of the working group constituted by the Shipping Ministry on Model Concession Agreement for PPP Projects in the Port and Shipping sectors, Member of the Standing Committee constituted by the Ministry of Shipping to sort out various issues of Mumbai Port vis-a-vis the development of Mumbai city, Member of a Committee to study decongestion of Mumbai city through Inland Water Transport and Coastal Shipping Modes, and also a member of the Empowered Committee on Mumbai Trans-formation set up by the Maharashtra State Government. He took VRS from Civil Service in 2010. He was CEO of an Aditya Birla Group company.

Ashok Kumar Bal has a passion for delving deep into history and heritage and loves to unravel stories related to people and places. His curiosity to explore the history of the Gajapatis arose from an unusual source―his horoscope made on a palm leaf after his birth by a village jyotish (astrologer). Inscribed on his horoscope, apart from the birth and zodiac details, was the regnal year (Anka) and the name of the Gajapati Sri Sri Birakishore Deb, who was the King of Odisha when he was born. He is the author of the acclaimed book “Gajapati: A King Without a Kingdom”.