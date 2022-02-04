Ashneer Grover shares hilarious mashup of Shark Tank India snippets

New Delhi: Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover shared a hilarious fan-made song out of the some of the most memorable moments from the reality TV show. Ashneer, who is one of the ‘sharks’ on the show, shared the video on Instagram.

Ashneer, who is BharatPe co-founder, shared the video, writing, “Now this is what I was waiting for! Song out of the @sharktank.india snippets.” The song opens with an auto-tuned jugalbandi of fellow shark Namita Thapar (from Emcure Pharmaceuticals) saying, “Pyaar ki bhi koi value hoti hai (Love has some value too),” along with a tabla beat. It then progresses to set to music some of the most memorable lines from the show, including Ashneer’s “Yeh sab doglapan hai (All this is double standards).”

Shark Tank India features budding entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of ‘sharks’ and seeking their investment. Sometimes, if multiple ‘sharks’ are interested in a business, it sparks a bidding war between them. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television on weekdays at 9 pm.