Ashish Swain From KIIT Volleyball Academy Selected To Participate In National Coaching Camp

Bhubaneswar: The Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) has entrusted Odisha Volleyball Association to conduct the Selection Trials for the Indian Under-19 Men’s Volleyball Team on 22nd – 23rd July 2021 at KIIT University.

A total of 205 players participated in the selection trials which was successfully conducted at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT University. A total of 21 players were selected for the National Coaching Camp which will continue at KIIT University from 24th July – 23rd August 2021.

Ashish Swain, a volleyball player from KIIT Volleyball Academy, Odisha has been selected to participate in this prestigious National Coaching Camp. If selected, he will represent the Indian Under-19 Men’s Volleyball Team in FIVB Men’s Under-19 World Volleyball Championship 2021 in Tehran from 25th August – 02nd September 2021.

He has represented Odisha in the School National Volleyball Championship once, Mini National Volleyball Championship once and Sub-Junior National Volleyball Championship once.

Ashish has expressed his heartfelt gratitude and thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta Sir, President of Volleyball Federation of India, Hon’ble MP, Kandhamal, and Founder of KIIT & KISS for all his support and help for this achievement.

Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Hony. General Secretary and all the members of Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA) congratulated him and conveyed their best wishes for his success to make it to the final 12 of the Indian team in the said coaching camp.