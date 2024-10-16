Canberra: Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed the schedule for the men’s Ashes Test series of 2025-26, which is set to commence in Perth on November 21.

In a break from tradition, the Ashes opener will not take place at Brisbane’s Gabba for the first time in 43 years. Instead, Perth’s Optus Stadium will host the inaugural match, marking it as the eighth Australian venue to hold an Ashes Test. To date, Optus Stadium has been the site for four Test matches against India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and the West Indies.

This year, Perth Stadium is slated to host two consecutive home Test series, starting with India and followed by the Ashes. Australia has maintained an undefeated record at Optus Stadium in Test matches.

The second Test of the series will move to the Gabba in Brisbane, starting on December 4. This match will be a day-night Test, a first for the Ashes series at this venue and the fourth in its history. Notably, Australia experienced its first-ever loss in a day-night Test earlier this year at the Gabba against the West Indies.

With the Gabba hosting a day-night Test, the Adelaide Oval is set to hold a traditional day Test for the first time since 2013, beginning on December 17. The iconic Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will take place in Melbourne and Sydney, respectively.

Fixtures Dates Venue 1st Test November 21-25 Optus Stadium, Perth 2nd Test December 4-8 Gabba, Brisbane 3rd Test December 17-21 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 4th Test December 26-30 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 5th Test January 4-8 (2026) Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney The series is set to be included in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for 2025-27. It will mark the second consecutive home Ashes series for the women’s teams, culminating later this year with a historic day-night Test at the MCG.

