Asheet Panigrahi Joins As IG Vigilance

Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Asheet Kumar Panigrahi on Wednesday joined as the Inspector General (IG), Vigilance.

Panigrahi was IG, Home Guards and Fire Services prior to his posting in the Vigilance Directorate during a recent reshuffle in the senior IPS cadres.

The 1997-batch IPS officer had successfully discharged his duties as Eastern Range IGP, in Crime Branch, and at the Odisha State Police Headquarters.

He was also served as the SP of Malkangiri, Angul, Puri, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, and Jajpur districts.

Panigrahi received the President’s Police Medal in 2016 for his sincerity and skills.