Cuttack: An Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker succumbed to Covid-19 at Khalarda Thakur Sahi under Khalarda panchayat on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Mamata Kuanr, wife of late Dukhishyam Kuanr. She was working in Khalarda Thakur Sahi.

On Tuesday, Mamata was admitted to SCB Covid Hospital after she tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. However, she breathed her last while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 today.