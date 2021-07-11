ASHA Worker Goes Missing In Malkangiri’s Padia

Padia: An ASHA Worker from Kataguda village under Padia police station limits in Malkangiri district has reportedly gone missing and police have started probe to trace her whereabouts.

The missing woman identified as Swapna Baya, has been working as an ASHA worker in Kataguda village under the community health center.

According to reports, Swapna left home on July 3rd at around 3 PM for assisting a pregnant woman to Malkangiri DHH. However, she did not return home that night.

When Swapna did not turn up at home the next day also, her husband Jagadish Baya, carried out a frantic search but in vain. When contacted over phone, her mobile number was switched off. With no other options left, Jagadish lodged a missing complaint with Padia police.

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered and searches are underway to trace the missing woman, said Padia PS IIC Prashant Kumar Nishika.