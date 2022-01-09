Ash Barty Wins Adelaide International Title

Melbourne: Ash Barty claimed her second Adelaide International title as she outclassed 14th-ranked Elena Rybakina in the finals on Sunday.

Barty took just 64 minutes to see off the seventh seeded Rybakina 6-3, 6-2 and claim the 14th singles title of her career.

Both players started well, dropping only two points each on serve in their first three games.

At 3-3, Barty stumbled slightly and found herself at 15-40. But Rybakina was unable to convert either break point and Barty made her pay.

Barty struck more winners (17-15) and fewer unforced errors (13-26) than Rybakina in another masterful display.