ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting To Be Held In New Delhi Tomorrow

New Delhi: India will host a two-day Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ meeting starting tomorrow. This will be the first meeting hosted by India in New Delhi. It will be accompanied by the 12th Edition of Delhi Dialogue.



The theme of the Delhi Dialogue is ‘Building Bridges in the Indo-Pacific’. The Ministerial Session will be attended by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and ASEAN’s Foreign Ministers.



External Affairs Spokesman Arindam Bagchi termed the ASEAN, central to India’s Act East Policy.

Bagchi said ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ meeting will mark the 30th Anniversary of dialogue relations and the 10th Anniversary of the strategic partnership with ASEAN.

Mr Bagchi said, 2022 has been designated as the ASEAN-India friendship year.