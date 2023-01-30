Asaram Bapu Convicted In Sexual Assault Case

Gandhinagar: A Gujarat court on Monday convicted self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in connection with a decade-old sexual assault case.

Asaram Bapu was accused by a Surat-based woman of repeatedly raping her while she was at his ashram in Ahmedabad’s Motera around 10 years ago. The Gandhinagar sessions court, which convicted Asaram Bapu today, will pronounce the punishment in the case on Tuesday.

Asaram Bapu was charged under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 354A (sexual harassment), 370(4) (trafficking), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Asaram’s son Narayan Sai was an accused in the case as well. Asaram’s wife Lakshmi, daughter Bharati, and four female followers — Dhruvben, Nirmala, Jassi and Meera — were also accused in the case. All of them were acquitted by the Gandhinagar court.