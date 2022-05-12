Asani remnant to turn into low pressure, no impact of storm in Odisha anymore

Bhubaneswar: The remnant of Cyclonic storm Asani has weakened into a Depression after the storm made landfall between Machilipatnam and Narsapur of Andhra coast last night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

The deep depression remained practically stationary during the last six hours and weakened into a depression over the same region. It lay centred close to west of Machilipatnam by 5.30 am on Thursday morning, the IMD said in a bulletin.

It is likely to hover around the same region and weaken further into a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area during next 12 hours, the bulletin said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD in Bhubaneswar has said that the system will have no impact on Odisha now even as rains accompanied by squally winds continued in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.