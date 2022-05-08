Asani Intensifies Into Severe Cyclonic Storm; 880km away from Puri coast

Bhubaneswar: Cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is about 880km south-southeast of Puri, informed Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Twitter.

It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards till 10th May evening and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.

Here is the IMD forecast:-

1. Light to Moderate Rain/Thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Koraput,Malkangiri, Rayagada, and at a few places over the districts of Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam,Puri. (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 09.05.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 10.05.2022).



2. Light to Moderate Rain/Thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Jagsinghpur and Cuttack. (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 10.05.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 11.05.2022).



3. Light to Moderate Rain/Thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and at a few places over the districts of North Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of South Interior Odisha.