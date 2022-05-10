Asani Closes In On Kakinada-Vishakhapatnam Coasts, Likely To Weaken By May 11 Morning

Bhubaneswar: The Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ over Westcentral and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 23 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centred at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, over the west-central Bay of Bengal.

It lies 210 km southwest of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 310 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), and 590 km southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 640 km southwest of Puri (Odisha). It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal close to Kakinada-Vishakhapatnam coasts by 11th May morning, the IMD stated.

Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve slowly north-northeastwards and move along Andhra Pradesh coast between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam and then emerge into Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.

It is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm by 11th May morning and into a depression by 12th May morning. The cyclonic storm is under the continuous surveillance of Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), the IMD added.

The cyclone will trigger the light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Rayagada, Malkangiri, and Koraput and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall 7 to 11 cm, very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri.