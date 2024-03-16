Asaduddin Owaisi moves SC seeking stay on implementation of CAA

New Delhi: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, reported ANI.

Owaisi said that no applications seeking a grant of citizenship status can be entertained or processed by the government under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act,1955 (as it stands amended by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019) during the pendency of the proceedings.

Owaisi argues that the law by the Modi government is against the constitution. “This law made by the Modi government four years ago is against the constitution. You cannot make laws on the basis of religion. There are several Supreme Court judgments on this. CAA is against the Right to Equality,” he has said.

Other critics of the CAA also argue that by excluding Muslims from its purview and linking citizenship to religious identity, the law undermines the secular principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution.