Asadhi Parva: Ghatagaon Tarini Temple To Remain Out Of Bounds For Devotees Tomorrow

Keonjhar: The doors of Ghatagaon Tarini Temple will remain shut for the devotees tomorrow following the annual festival ‘Asadhi Parva’.

As per the temple trust board, the temple will remain out of bounds for the devotees from 6 am to 6.30 pm tomorrow.

This annual festival, Asadhi Parva, is the day when the goddess observes fast for the welfare of her devotees. So the temple remains shut throughout the day and opens only in the evening with the “Sunabesha”.