Tabu has been celebrated as one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema. While her filmography has been a prestigious one, her projects with Vishal Bhardwaj have had a separate fanbase. The love amongst fans for her films with Vishal Bhardwaj is such that they demanded for Maqbool’s re-release soon.

Now, as Haider completes 10 years, Tabu shared a trailer from the film celebrating the milestone. Reacting to it, fans recalled their love for her character, Ghazala.

Haider was Vishal Bhardwaj’s interpretation of The Hamlet. The film showcased some powerful performances from Tabu, Shahid Kapoor, and Kay Kay Menon. On the work front now, after Crew, Tabu is all set to be seen in Dune: The Prophecy.