As Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire cut down ticket prices for the masses, the film is set to witness a huge jump

The mass action entertainer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has made its arrival on the big screen and is dominating the box office with extraordinary hold. The film is witnessing tremendous love from the audience and large chunks of the audience are flocking to the theaters to witness the grand actioner directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel on the big screens. The film starring Baahubali star is roaring at the box office and has raked in 10.25 Cr. On its 5th day in the Hindi belt, the total of five days stands at 90.06 crores.

To keep the excitement of the masses high, the makers of Hombale Films have decided to treat the audiences with a special surprise and have lowered the ticket rates across the nation in the prominent national chains. The aim behind reducing the ticket price is to make more numbers of audiences come to the theatres in large numbers.

The action entertainer has already ruled the ticket window with a phenomenal run in the Hindi belt and with the low ticket price, the film is sure to fetch more footfalls in the days to come.

It will indeed reflect on the film’s growth and the film will witness an upward trend on the graph in more days.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.