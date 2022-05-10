As Protests Continue In Sri Lanka, Defence Ministry Orders Shoot At Sight

Colombo: As Sri Lanka is witnessing unprecedented violence over the past two days, the country’s defence ministry has announced shoot-on-sight orders to quell riots.

Violence erupted in Sri Lanka on Monday after supporters of Mahinda Rajapaksa attacked the peaceful protestors.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, who resigned as Sri Lankan Prime Minister on Monday, is facing calls for arrest for inciting violence that claimed at least eight lives.

Mahinda’s resignation came hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters outside President Gotabaya’s office, leaving around 173 people injured and triggering widespread violence against pro-Rajapaksa politicians. At least four people, including a ruling party MP, were killed in the subsequent violence.

After Rajapaksa’s resignation, violence erupted across the nation. Monday’s violence triggered widespread anger, with people singling out Rajapaksa supporters and attacking them in many parts of the country.