Aryna Sabalenka advanced to her third successive final in the Australian Open defeating Paula Badosa in straight sets.

It took the Belarusian an hour and 26 minutes to win the match 6-4, 6-2 on Centre Court. Sabalenka is now one win away from making a hat-trick of titles at Melbourne Park.

Martina Hingis made the hat trick last time when she won the title from 1997 to 1999. Sabalenka also racked up her 20th win on the trot in the hard-court major. Moreover, the youngster continued her unbeaten run in 2025, having now won 11 matches on the trot.

Having also played in the final of the last five majors on a hard court, Sabalenka has shown her sheer class on the surface. Sabalenka also became the first woman to reach three back-to-back Australian Open finals since Serena Williams achieved the landmark from 2015 to 2017.

Sabalenka found herself on the back foot in the beginning after dropping her serve. With her back against the wall, she responded brilliantly. Sabalenka shifted the pressure back on Badosa with a double break of serve. She made 14 unforced errors in the first set but made up for them with 19 winners, 13 more than Badosa.

Sabalenka did not give Badosa much breathing space in the second set. She converted both her break point chances to get the better of the Spaniard. She made sure of dominating Badosa with 13 winners and winning 92 per cent of her first serve points.

Despite losing, Badosa had reasons to cheer as she would be returning to the top 10 when the new set of WTA rankings is released. As far as Sabalenka is concerned, she will next be up against the winner of the second semi-final between World No.2 Iga Swiatek and USA’s Madison Keys.