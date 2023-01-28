Aryna Sabalenka Beats Elena Rybakina To Win Australian Open Title

Melbourne: Aryna Sabalenka outclassed Elena Rybakina to win the Australian Open 2023, her first grand slam singles title at Melbourne Park on Saturday.

Sabalenka defeated Rybakina with 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 scoreline to claim her maiden singles Grand Slam.

The reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina won the first set, but, however, was completely outplayed in the second set by Sabalenka, who then fought her way to claim the decider to lift the title.