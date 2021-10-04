Aryan’s arrest: Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat; Pooja Bhatt, Celebs come in support of SRK

Mumbai: Bollywood star Salman Khan was snapped arriving at Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow, Mannat, in Bandstand, Mumbai, on Sunday night after SRK’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He was seen seated in the front seat of his Range Rover. Aryan has been arrested on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs, after a rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner.

Amid the whole controversy, actress Pooja Bhatt came out in support of the actor. She took to her Twitter and wrote, “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk. Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass.” adding a folded hands emoji at the end.

Earlier, singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to her official Twitter account and extended support to Shah Rukh Khan.

Previously, actor Suniel Shetty had also urged everyone to wait and let the time truth come out. Speaking at a press conference, without taking any names, Suniel stated, “I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, give that child a chance to breathe. Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child an opportunity. Let the truth come out. It is our responsibility to take care of the child.”