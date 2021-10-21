Aryan Khan’s Judicial Custody Extended Till October 30

Mumbai: A special court here has extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan and seven other accused in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs bust case till October 30.

The judicial custody of the accused persons were extended as they failed to secure bail before the date of previous judicial custody which was till October 21.

On Wednesday, special NDPS Court had rejected Aryan’s bail application following which Aryan’s legal team moved the Bombay High Court.

The court has now agreed to hear the bail petition of Shah rukh Khan’s son on Tuesday, i.e October 26.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, along with 7 others, was arrested on October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided an alleged rave party on a cruise.