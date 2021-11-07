Aryan Khan’s Case A ‘Matter Of Kidnapping And Ransom’: Minister Nawab Malik

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Sunday said Aryan Khan’s case is a ‘matter of kidnapping and ransom’. The Minister also accused the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Mumbai Zonal director Sameer Wankhede of being part of the kidnapping plot.

He further claimed that BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya was the “mastermind” of the plot.

” Aryan Khan didnot purchase the ticket for the cruise party. It was Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala who brought him there. It’s a matter of kidnapping & ransom,” Malik said at a press conference this morning.

” Aryan Khan was taken there. And game of kidnap and ransom of Rs 25 crore was started. A deal was made for 18 crore. Rs 50 lakh was paid. But a selfie ruined the game and this is the truth,” he said.

The 23-year-old was arrested last month following a raid led by Wankhede on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast, in which drugs were allegedly seized. He was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court.