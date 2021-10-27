Aryan Khan’s Bail Hearing Adjourned Till Tomorrow

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has once again adjourned the bail hearing of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha for tomorrow.

Senior advocate Amit Desai started the argument in the courtroom for the bail of Accused 2- Arbaz Seth Merchant. The court has allowed the media to enter the courtroom during the hearing of the bail plea.

During arguments on Tuesday, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi who is representing Aryan Khan argued that there was “no case of possession of drugs” against him and that he was arrested wrongly. He also said, “it was a fit case for bail”.

The 23-year-old star son was arrested on October 3 after a drugs raid on a cruise ship party by Narcotics Control Bureau officers in disguise.

At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.