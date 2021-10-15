Aryan Khan speaks to Shah Rukh-Gauri over video call from Mumbai jail

Mumbai: Aryan Khan, who has been lodged at Mumbai Central Prison in a drug bust case, today spoke to his parents- Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan on a video call for ten minutes. A senior jail official has confirmed the reports. Prisoners under trial can talk to their family and lawyers thrice a month.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is qaidi no 956 at Arthur Road Jail. It is being reported that 23-year-old Aryan is having a tough time adapting to the conditions jail and seemed to be tense and uncomfortable.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan and five others who were arrested in the Mumbai drug seizure case have been shifted to the general barracks of the Arthur Road jail after their quarantine period ended. Aryan (23), arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, will have to remain in jail for at least six more days, as a special court earlier in the day reserved its order on their bail pleas till October 20.

After hearing heated arguments by the prosecution for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the defence lawyers, Special Judge VV Patil kept his verdict on the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who are among 20 nabbed so far in the sensational rave party raid of October 2, in abeyance for the next five days.