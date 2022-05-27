Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

Mumbai: Aryan Khan has been given a clean chit by the anti-drugs agency’s special team in the drugs-on-cruise case. He was arrested last year amid a probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau, along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. He had walked out of the jail on October 30, about four weeks later.

A complaint against 14 persons under various sections of the NDPS Act is being filed. Complaint against rest six persons is not being filed due to a lack of evidence: Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), NCB said.

All the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak, reads a statement of Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), NCB clarified.