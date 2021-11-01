Aryan Khan Changes His Instagram Display Picture

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was released from prison on bail on Saturday, has changed his Instagram profile photo.

Aryan, who boasts around 1.9 million followers on Instagram had kept his profile picture from his time in Courchevel, Rhone-Alpes, France. The picture showed him holding a snowball, and wearing an orange jacket. The post on his feed was captioned as, “Narcos.” For those unversed, Narcos is the name of an American drama series based on the drug kingpin Pablo Escobar.

However, post his bail, the star kid has changed his picture to nothing but a white background. However, his account still remains public.

Aryan had an emotional reunion with his family on Saturday as he returned home from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail after spending 22 days there following his arrest in a Narcotics Control Bureau raid on a cruise ship off the city coast.