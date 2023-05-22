Aryan Khan Bribery Case: Sameer Wankhede Granted Interim Relief By Bombay HC, Next Hearing On June 8

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday granted interim relief to the former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede in Rs 25 Crore extortion case pertaining to the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the 2021 Cruise Ship Drugs Case.

The Bombay HC has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its response till June 3. Next hearing in the matter is on June 8.

On Sunday, Wankhede was booked by the CBI for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the Cruise Ship Drugs Case.

Earlier on Monday, Wankhede claimed that he and his wife have been receiving threats for the past four days.