Arvind Kejriwal’s Gita Reference In Gujarat Gain Traction

New Delhi: A video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal using a reference from the Bhagavad Gita is gaining traction on social media.

The reference was made by Mr Kejriwal when he visited Gujarat for two days on Friday. Addressing a press conference outside the Dwarkadish temple in Surat, the Delhi Chief Minister coined his own Shloka (verse) in Sanskrit and said, “Yada Yada Hi Dhajj” instead of “Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya”.

Mr Kejriwal also went on to explain the verse. In Hindi, he said that whenever something bad happens on Earth, then God has to use his “Jhadu (broom)” to solve the problems.

AAP is yet to respond to this incident.

This video has taken the internet by storm. Netizens were quick to point out that Mr Kejriwal had used the wrong verse from the holy book.