Arvind Kejriwal Urges PM Modi To Stop Flights From Countries With ‘Omicron’ Cases

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop all flights from countries reporting cases of the new coronavirus strain – B.1.1.529, or Omicron.

“I urge Honourable PM to stop flights from those countries which are affected by new variant. With great difficulty, our country has recovered from Corona. We should do everything possible to prevent this new variant from entering India,” tweeted Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is chairing a meeting with top officials this morning to review the Covid situation.

The Omicron strain was first detected in South Africa this week and has since been reported in Botswana, Israel, Hong Kong and Belgium.

The B.1.1.529 strain has been labelled a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organization (WHO), and renamed as Omicron.

Omicron is believed to have 50 mutations with over 30 on the spike protein and 10 on the receptor binding domain.