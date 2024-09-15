New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he will resign as the chief minister of Delhi in the next two days.

In his first address to AAP workers since his release on bail in the Delhi excise policy case, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed the BJP wanted to break the party and form its government. He said they also wanted to destroy his morale but failed.

“They wanted to break the party, break Kejriwal’s courage and morale… they have made a formula– break parties, break MLAs, send leaders to jail. They thought they would form a government in Delhi by sending Kejriwal to jail…But they couldn’t break our party… they couldn’t even break away from the party workers,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal also talked about why he didn’t resign as the chief minister of Delhi.

“I didn’t resign because I wanted to protect the country’s democracy… They have made a new formula — wherever they lose, they send the CM to jail and form their government,” he added.

Arvind Kejriwal appealed to all the opposition chief ministers to not resign if they are sent to jail on false charges.