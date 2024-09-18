New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will move out of his official residence in the national capital’s Civil Lines area within a week, said AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday.

Arvind Kejriwal resigned as the chief minister of Delhi on Tuesday, days after he was released from the Tihar Jail on bail in the excise policy scam.

AAP leader Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal’s confidant, was elected as the new CM.

Sanjay Singh said AAP leaders tried to convince Arvind Kejriwal to not vacate the house because of security concerns. However, Kejriwal refused to heed their requests.

“Arvind Kejriwal has decided that he will vacate his house (CM residence) within a week. There are concerns over his security, there have been several attacks on him. We tried to make him understand that there was a security issue, that BJP people had attacked him and that this house was necessary from a security point of view. However, he decided that God will protect him,” Sanjay Singh told PTI.