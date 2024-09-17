New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal has resigned as the Chief Minister of Delhi, submitting his resignation to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on September 17th.

Atishi, a close associate of the former chief minister and nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party legislators, has also claimed the right to form the next government in the national capital. This political upheaval in Delhi occurred just four days after Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail, following a Supreme Court order that granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy, filed by the CBI. Additionally, Kejriwal received bail in another case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had arrested him six months prior in March. This transition of power in Delhi is particularly significant not only because the top AAP leaders – Kejriwal, Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh – are implicated in money laundering charges related to the Delhi Excise Policy case, but also because the Assembly elections in the national capital are set for February 2025.

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP chief, has called for early elections to be held in November, concurrent with the Maharashtra polls. Kejriwal, along with his former deputy Sisodia, has stated that they will seek public support and only assume their leadership roles if the electorate’s verdict is in their favour.

Atishi, who is set to secure the Chief Minister’s office, faces a significant milestone in her career and an opportunity to demonstrate her leadership skills, despite the challenges that come with being a first-time MLA. Her previous advisory and ministerial roles in Kejriwal’s government are noteworthy. Following Kejriwal’s resignation, his cabinet has also stepped down.

The Lieutenant Governor will forward Kejriwal’s and his ministers’ resignations, along with Atishi’s claim, to the President of India. Once authorized, the President will return it to the Lieutenant Governor, who will then invite the new Chief Minister to be sworn in.