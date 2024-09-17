New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal has resigned as the Chief Minister of Delhi, submitting his resignation to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on September 17th.
Atishi, a close associate of the former chief minister and nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party legislators, has also claimed the right to form the next government in the national capital.
This political upheaval in Delhi occurred just four days after Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail, following a Supreme Court order that granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy, filed by the CBI. Additionally, Kejriwal received bail in another case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had arrested him six months prior in March.
This transition of power in Delhi is particularly significant not only because the top AAP leaders – Kejriwal, Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh – are implicated in money laundering charges related to the Delhi Excise Policy case, but also because the Assembly elections in the national capital are set for February 2025.