Arvind Kejriwal Re-Elected As AAP National Convenor

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been re-elected as the national convenor of the AAP on Sunday, according to sources.

According to reports, Pankaj Gupta was re-elected as National Secretary and ND Gupta was re-elected as National Treasurer during Aam Aadmi Party’s National Executive Meeting today.

The national council of the Aam Aadmi Party had elected a new 34-member executive body, which included Kejriwal, on Saturday.

It is pertinent to note that in April 2016, Kejriwal was elected as the National Convenor of the party for the second time. In his second term as national convenor, he served for 3 years. But in view of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and the Delhi Assembly elections in 2020, Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure was extended till 2020.

In 2020, due to COVID-19, the meeting of the National Council of the Aam Aadmi Party could not be held.

In the meeting of the National Council held in January 2021, the party’s constitution was amended. In this amendment, the tenure of the National Convenor was increased from 3 years to 5 years.