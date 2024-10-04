New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, vacated his official Chief Minister’s residence at 6 Flagstaff Road today. Kejriwal has moved to Bungalow No. 5 on Feroz Shah Road in Lutyens’ Delhi, which is currently allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal.

This relocation follows Kejriwal’s recent resignation as Delhi’s Chief Minister, a decision that came shortly after his release from Tihar Jail, where he was held for over five months in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. Kejriwal has stated that he will only return to the chief ministerial post after receiving a “certificate of honesty” from the people of Delhi in the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for February next year.

The new residence, located near the AAP headquarters, will house Kejriwal and his family, including his wife, children, and elderly parents. The move was facilitated by several party leaders who offered their homes to Kejriwal after he decided to leave the Civil Lines residence.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj expressed gratitude towards Ashok Mittal for offering his bungalow to Kejriwal. “When he resigned as the chief minister, we were concerned about his accommodation. We are thankful to Ashok Mittal for his generous offer,” Bharadwaj said.

Kejriwal’s move is seen as a strategic step as he prepares to oversee AAP’s campaign for the upcoming polls while residing in his assembly constituency. The BJP has criticized the move, labeling the previous residence as “Sheesh Mahal” due to alleged irregularities in its reconstruction.

