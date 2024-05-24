Arvind Kejriwal Hits Out At BJP Over ‘Interrogation Of Parents’ Claim

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party have crossed all the limits by sending police to question his parents into the alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

“I would like to send this message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi, you left no stone unturned to break my spirit down. But you failed to do so. Then you arrested me. You tried to torture me in Tihar jail, but nothing happened… But today, you have crossed all the limits, just to break me, you targetted my old parents,” the Delhi CM said in a video statement.

“My mother does not keep well. She is struggling with numerous old-age health concerns. The day you arrested me, March 21, she had returned from the hospital after a long treatment. My father is 85 years old, he can barely hear anything. Do you really think that my parents are the culprits? Why are you involving them in this? Why are you causing trouble to my ailing old-aged parents? Your fight is with me not with them,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police postponed its scheduled visit to Kejriwal’s residence where they intended to question his parents regarding the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal. Reports of the deferment emerged following a gathering of senior AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh, and Atishi, at the Chief Minister’s house.

The police may still visit Kejriwal’s house in the coming days to question his family members, PTI reported citing sources familiar with the matter. It further reported that Arvind Kejriwal himself might also face questioning soon.

On Thursday morning, videos circulated by AAP depicted Arvind Kejriwal assisting his parents, who appeared to be experiencing difficulty walking, to a room in his residence for the anticipated questioning.

Subsequently, Arvind Kejriwal in an X post said, “Yesterday the police called and asked for time to interrogate my parents. But they have not yet given any information about whether they will come or not”.

Meanwhile, AAP has accused the BJP of orchestrating atrocities against Arvind Kejriwal’s parents through the police.

“Ever since Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail, BJP has freaked out. They are attacking and conspiring against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. But today, after summoning the parents of Arvind Kejriwal for questioning by Delhi Police, they have crossed all the limits,” Atishi was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sanjay Singh, another AAP leader, said, “the BJP has stooped so low now they are using Delhi Police to commit atrocities on Kejriwal’s ailing and elderly parents. His father is 84, cannot walk without support, and even has hearing problems.”

“His mother had returned from hospital two days before his arrest and he could not even meet her at that time. People will respond to this with their votes,” he told PTI.

Swati Mailwal, the aggrieved AAP MP, alleges that she was assaulted by Arvind Kejriwal’s aide, Bibhav Kumar, in the Delhi CM’s residence. She claimed that both Arvind Kejriwal and his family were present during the alleged assault.

In contrast, AAP contends that Maliwal’s FIR is part of a larger conspiracy hatched by the BJP.